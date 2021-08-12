Protect Your Kids from Harmful Online Content via Safe Web

Easy access to inappropriate and misleading content on the internet has become a massive pain point for parents in today’s world.

Parents are concerned about their children’s safety as they can access illegal and harmful sites, whether knowingly or unknowingly. It exposes them to content that can have a negative effect on their behavior.

Nayatel brings an effective solution to curb such threats and provides parents with a sense of security and peace in their children’s ‘me’ time.

Safe Web, is a one-click subscription service that allows you to create separate custom blacklists and whitelists of websites and has a predefined database of websites that blocks access to pornographic, violent, malicious, and other harmful content in your home to provide a safe browsing experience for your kids in just Rs. 99+ tax per month.

This service also offers protection against malware, phishing attacks, and other malicious threats.

To directly subscribe to this service, just log into Nayatel’s Customer Portal or visit their webpage https://nayatel.com/safe-web/.