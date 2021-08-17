Management Changes at JazzCash As Erwan Gelebart Steps Down As CEO

Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator (part of VEON Group, NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), announces changes in the management of its JazzCash business unit.

Erwan Gelebart has decided to step down from his position as Chief Executive Officer of JazzCash for personal reasons. Murtaza Ali, current CFO, is appointed as interim head.

“Under Erwan’s leadership, JazzCash has enjoyed substantial growth and strengthened its position as Pakistan’s leading digital financial services provider,” commented Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz. “We thank Erwan for leading the team and for his contribution to JazzCash’s success, driving its mobile wallet base to 13.5 million monthly active users. We wish him all the best for his future career. At the same time, we remain committed to ensure further expansion to JazzCash, which continues to play a key role in the development of financial services in our country.”

A division of Jazz, JazzCash has grown rapidly to become a leader in the country’s marketplace for digital financial services.

Today, it is one of the most exciting fintech of the emerging markets. Its ecosystem of products for customers and merchants has helped to empower millions of Pakistanis with simple, innovative, and reliable financial solutions and is well-positioned to serve many more.