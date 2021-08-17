E-Taxi Service Launched For Northern Areas

The revitalization of Pakistan’s travel and tourism industry is underway as tourist spots continue to garner popularity among local and international travelers. Ergo, several entities are capitalizing on the prospect through the introduction of several new ventures.

The Sapphire Group and Faisal Movers have reportedly partnered to start an environment-friendly electric taxi (E-taxi) service in the Northern Areas of Pakistan.

The companies claim that the joint effort is for the reduction of the carbon footprint within the region. It is also aimed at complementing the government’s objective to ensure a clean and green Pakistan.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, attended the launch ceremony and commended the initiative saying,

I congratulate Sapphire Group and Faisal Movers for their joint initiative, as they are embracing the future in the field of advanced mobility and sustainable growth.

He highlighted that the initial routes of the E-taxi will begin from Islamabad to Murree and Nathiagali. The powerful motor and plentiful battery capacity of the electric vehicle (EV) will enable it to travel to and through mountainous areas as well.

The SAPM added, “Charging infrastructure is a major issue after launching the EVs, whereas, our government is extending incentives on charging stations to be installed across the country”.

As can be seen in the photographs from the event, the companies are planning to introduce the BYD M3e — an electric minivan that will be the E-taxi. Its electric motor produces 94 hp and 180 Nm of torque, and it has a 50.3 kWh battery pack that the company claims to allow for a maximum range of 300km.

The vehicle can seat seven to eight passengers and has all the basic features, including airbags, ABS brakes, A/C, etc. to ensure a comfortable and safe trip.