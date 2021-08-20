FBR Issues Clarification On Use Of Pirated Software

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a clarification on the news aired by a leading news channel regarding use of pirated software by FBR for its systems.

Advertisement

FBR has clarified that IT services for Federal and Provincial tax authorities such as FBR, SRB, PRA etc are being provided by PRAL which also includes maintaining the data centers. In the data centers, there are numerous software products which are being used to perform different functions such as cyber security, virtualization, firewall, etc. Key companies whose products are being utilized include Oracle, Microsoft, VMware, Kaspersky etc.

ALSO READ

Current Account Records A $773 Million Deficit In July 2021

FBR has clarified that the licensed versions of these software have been procured. FBR has added that the original license of the product remains intact, if the support to the software expires. However, at times, support for these services may not get renewed in a timely fashion due to unavoidable circumstances.

FBR has clarified that in the year 2019, issue of VMware licensing was raised by the US Government, which was addressed by procuring the requisite licenses after following relevant procedures as laid down in PPRA rules. For over a year, no such issue regarding VMware has cropped up, FBR added.