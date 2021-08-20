Zong Brings Unbeatable Iran Ziyarat and Business IR Bundles  

Continuing its streak of unbeatable International Roaming (IR) offers to cover the majority of the globe, Pakistan’s cellular and digital services leader, Zong 4G, has now come up with attractive IR offers for Iran.

Zong is offering two types of IR bundles for Iran to meet the varying communications needs of Pakistani travelers: the Iran Ziyarat Package and the Iran Business Package.

As the name suggests, the Iran Ziyarat Package will address the connectivity needs of the Pakistanis who travel to Iran for religious pilgrimage. In this package, users will get 60 minutes of airtime at PKT 1,000 + tax only for 30 days.

The Iran Business Package, which is designed to cater to the needs of business travelers to Iran, will offer the subscribers 200 minutes of airtime at PKR 3,000 + tax only with a validity of 60 days. To subscribe, Zong’s postpaid customers can dial *4255# or visit https://www.zong.com.pk/onlineshop/ir-bundles

“Iran is one of the most frequently visited nations by Pakistanis for a variety of reasons ranging from business to religious pilgrimage,” said Zong’s official spokesperson. “Our roaming bundle Iran will allow Pakistanis to stay in touch with their loved ones back home. We will continue to expand our roaming portfolio for our users by offering more innovative products and services.”

Zong has created the IR bundles to provide Pakistanis with smooth connectivity and an unrivaled experience at a low cost while traveling. Zong’s industry-leading International Roaming plans have allowed Pakistanis to stay in touch with friends and family when traveling internationally.

These bundles have been a major help to Pakistani travelers in cross-border communication, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. Prior to the Iran IR offer, Zong had launched industry-leading International Roaming packages for Saudi Arabia, China, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and several other countries.