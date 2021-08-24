KP Resumes Regular School Timings

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has announced that all public and private schools and madrasahs will observe regular school timings.

The KP Elementary & Secondary Education Department (KPESED) issued a notification in this regard on Monday.

“The competent authority is pleased to notify that all public and private schools (including model schools, cadet colleges, and madaris) will observe normal timings.” the notification read, emphasizing adherence of COVID-19 SOPs.

ایلیمنٹری اینڈ سیکنڈری ایجوکیشن ڈیپارٹمنٹ کے نوٹیفکیشن کے تحت سکول ٹائمنگ دوبارہ سے بحال۔ pic.twitter.com/64owP8jd85 — KP Elementary & Secondary Education Department (@KPESED) August 24, 2021

Earlier in June, the provincial government had revised the school timings for all public and private schools in both summer and winter zones due to the unusually hot weather.

The school timings across the province were reduced by a couple of hours, starting as early as 7 am and closing by 10 am, while the afternoon shifts started at 4 pm.

Further, the matric and inter exams, scheduled to start in mid-June, were also pushed back by another month.