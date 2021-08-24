Abdul Razzaq Coaches Death Bowling to Pakistani Bowlers [Video]

Former Pakistan all-rounder, Abdul Razzaq, is one of the finest cricket coaches in the country. He led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to a treble in his first season in charge as he won the National T20 Cup, Pakistan One Day Cup, and were the joint-winners of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in the 2020-2021 domestic season.

The 41-year old is currently working in the National High-Performance Center (NHPC) with Pakistan’s fast bowling stars in the ongoing pre-season training camp for white-ball players. Former all-rounder coached the young fast bowlers on bowling yorkers, bouncers, and slower bouncers during the training session on the first day of the camp.

The video of the coaching session was uploaded by Pakistan Cricket’s official accounts on various social media channels. Razzaq can be seen working with national team bowlers, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr. and Arshad Iqbal.

Watch the video below:

The white-ball pre-season training camp includes 26 players including top international stars and domestic performers. The training camp commenced on Sunday and is likely to run for a few weeks. Pakistan national team players currently in the West Indies will also join the camp upon their arrival from the Caribbean.

Here is the list of 26 players called up to the camp: