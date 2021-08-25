Islamic University’s Security Head Booked in Molestation Case

The Additional Secretary of the Federal Ministry for Education has prepared an investigation report for a molestation case at the International Islamic University, Islamabad.

According to the details, the university’s security head and staff have been held responsible for the molestation of a boy at the institution, and the replacement of the Director Administration and the security head, as well as disciplinary action against those responsible, have been recommended.

The report also suggests proactive measures to prevent such incidents from occurring and the establishing of 15 emergency helplines at the university in collaboration with the administration.

It also detailed that the data of the university’s students residing in hostels should be shared with the District Administration.

It has been claimed in the report that the university’s official statement and position on the incident were disproved, and disciplinary action must be taken against the officials involved in the misrepresentation of the incident.

Additionally, its rector has been told to submit a new report after making administrative alterations within fifteen days.