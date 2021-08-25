Will Shahid Afridi Replace Sarfaraz Ahmed as Quetta Gladiators Captain?

Quetta Gladiators owner, Nadeem Omar has hinted that Sarfaraz Ahmed could be replaced as captain of the franchise in the upcoming seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Omar said that veteran all-rounder, Shahid Afridi could be appointed as their next captain.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Is Shahid Afridi Joining Quetta Gladiators?

Earlier, Omar revealed that Shahid Afridi has expressed his desire to play for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 7 thus ending his three-year stay with current champions Multan Sultans. Afridi has already played for three PSL franchises in the tournament’s six-year history. He was part of Peshawar Zalmi for the first two years before moving to Karachi Kings for PSL 3.

Omar said that Afridi has also been a part of Quetta’s sister franchise, Galle Gladiators, who play in the Lanka Premier League. He added that they would welcome Afridi with open arms and would be delighted if the legendary all-rounder joins the franchise.

Omar further added that they have no desire to replace Sarfaraz as the captain of the franchise but if for some reason he decides to step down from the role then they would appoint Afridi as their new captain.

ALSO READ

Shaheen and Babar Move Up in Top 10 Test Player Rankings

Sarfaraz has been Quetta’s captain since the inaugural edition of PSL and has been one of the most successful captains in the tournament’s history. He has led Quetta to three PSL finals, including a title win in PSL 4.

Lately, Quetta’s performances have been disappointing as they finished bottom of the table in PSL 6 and finished just outside of the play-offs position at fifth in PSL 5.