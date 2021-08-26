Award-Winning USA Marketing Agency Is Expanding Its Development Team In Pakistan

Urtasker, a USA-based e-commerce marketing agency with offices in both the USA and Pakistan, has recently announced to expand its development team and offices in Pakistan.

Due to its professionalism and all-encompassing areas of expertise, Urtasker has achieved numerous international rankings and awards in the past. Most recently, Urtasker has secured a spot in Top Design Firm’s ranking.

What is TOP Design Firm?

Top Design Firm is the principal company that reviews multiple globally recognized companies providing design, development, and marketing services. All companies are ordered based on their number of verified reviews and detailed interviews with clients.

The Top 100 Advertising Agencies list is published annually and is available online. It provides news, features, and information about people and projects in all facets of the business development and design niches. Some of the most recent rankings and acknowledgments include:

Top 100 Fast Growing Companies in 2021 – Clutch

Top 25 Amazon marketing agencies 2020 – Influencer Marketing

Top 100 Advertising Agencies – Top Design Firm

100 Most Important E-commerce Companies in 2021 – Marketplace Pulse

Top Advertising and Marketing Agency 2021 – Top Design Firm

Background

Urtasker was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York with offices in Jhelum and Islamabad. Being a leading marketing and consulting agency, it deals in multiple niches of development and IT projects.

Urtasker empowers brands while maximizing revenues and profits through optimizing online brands, developing, and polishing Shopify website design layout, revamping PPC campaigns, and refining all selling strategies on e-commerce platforms.

Along with growing its marketing practice, it is expanding its development team to cater to the need of online brands.

Touseef Riaz is the CTO at Urtasker who had previously worked for more than 12 years as a project manager at top USA consulting firms where he led multiple large IT implementations to help retail, consumer goods, and health sector clients to improve their business processes and reporting capabilities via technology.

At Urtasker, he oversees and leads all technology-related projects to stay on top of technology trends and development. He also ensures that the technological resources and budgets are aligned with business needs and company vision.

“I am very proud of my talented development team in Pakistan which have helped me to develop tools and portals to serve our clients and industry,” shares Touseef.

“I would like to congratulate my product development team for delivering on time despite being short on staff. Currently, I am actively recruiting a number of positions including junior and senior developers and program managers. We are also planning to open a new office in Lahore,” he adds.

With hard work, dedication, and commitment, Urtasker provides employees with strategies for personal and professional growth. It is looking to expand teams by hiring talented, fully trained, and competitive developers with innovative minds.

To best utilize your development capabilities and build a long-term career, join hands with Urtasker. You can contact the hiring team through [email protected]