DC Islamabad Issues Clarification Over ‘Forced Closure’ of Hotels

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat, has clarified that Islamabad’s administration hasn’t taken control of any hotel in the capital to accommodate foreigners being evacuated from Afghanistan.

Taking to Twitter, DC Islamabad penned that Islamabad’s administration has only requested the managements of all hotels in the city to prioritize international transit passengers coming from Afghanistan in new bookings.

News about closing hotels in Islamabad is fake. No one is being evicted. However request is made for prioritising International transit passengers in new bookings — Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat (@hamzashafqaat) August 26, 2021

Yesterday, it was reported that Islamabad’s administration had taken control of all hotels in the capital for three weeks to accommodate foreign evacuees from Afghanistan and was going to evict all current occupants forcefully.

However, an official notification issued from the office of the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) shows that Islamabad’s administration only requested all hotels to shut down the reservation facility for three weeks, starting today, and place all vacant rooms at the disposal of the capital’s administration.

Islamabad hotels has been asked to give preference to foreigners not local for next 21 days to accommodate nationals of various countries evacuated from Afghanistan.. pic.twitter.com/qAwel9xLuv — Waseem Abbasi (@Wabbasi007) August 26, 2021

Thousands of foreigners, including diplomats, staff members of embassies, and journalists stuck in Afghanistan are set to arrive in Islamabad in the coming weeks.

Around 1,500 foreign evacuees from Afghanistan will reach Islamabad today through different flights. A similar number of foreigners are expected to arrive in Islamabad every day over the next few weeks.