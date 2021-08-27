Here’s When Gwadar International Airport Will Become Operational

The Gwadar International Airport will be operational by September 2023, an official of the Aviation Division told a Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on Thursday.

Secretary Aviation Division, Hassan Nasir Jamy, who represented his department in the meeting, informed the committee that the progress on Gwadar airport is on track and assured that the project would meet its September 2023 deadline.

While chairing the committee, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA, Sher Ali Arbab, stressed that Gwadar is the gateway to CPEC and undeniably significant in the entire rationale behind the multi-billion dollar project.

“We have to place it at high priority, therefore, no effort should be spared in resolving all the outstanding issues of clean water, electricity, infrastructure, and livelihoods faced by the people of Gwadar,” he said.

During the briefing, Gwadar Port Authority Chairman, Naseer Khan Kashani, said efforts are afoot for timely completion of the Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute (PCTVI) by its December 2021

He said that the authority is also collaborating with NAVTTC, Tevta, and China to devise a broad curriculum for the institute.

The Gwadar Port Authority Chairman was advised that the curriculum should be formulated, keeping the existing and future skill sets in view.

“The curriculum for the institute should be devised in a way that there must not be any gap between the skills required and offered in the institute,” the committee chairman said.

The committee also directed the concerned departments to expedite the process of disbursement of payments among the affectees whose houses were damaged houses during land acquisitions in Gwadar.

Besides, the meeting also received briefings from Secretary, Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Secretary Maritime Affairs, Chairman WAPDA, Director-General, Gwadar Development Authority, and other concerned officials.