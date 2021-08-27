Nayatel Partners with eShifa and Shifa International Hospital Ltd. as Their IT Solution Provider

The shift and impact of the digital surge in the year 2020 have pushed a lot of organizations around the world to transform their businesses in the digital and technical sphere. Change has become inevitable and digital transformation is now deemed as the need of the hour. More and more institutions are revolutionizing their standard practices and are moving towards innovative solutions for their customers.

Advertisement

Shifa International Hospital Ltd. has been paving its way in providing integrated health care technologies and has transformed its services by collaborating with eShifa Platform. Their android & IOS app has built-in a patient care model, where hospital services are provided in the comfort of one’s home.

Having a tertiary hospital at the back end and accredited by Joint Commission International, not only increases the trust level for the app but also proves to be a reliable alternative to visiting hospitals during the ongoing pandemic. This makes it the only truly virtual hospital solution in the country.

Nayatel (Pvt) Ltd, an established Internet Service Provider, has recently been making strides in the software industry, with its innovative business-to-business software solutions. After the successful partnership with Novatel and Best Western Premier Hotel as their IT Solution provider; Nayatel has closed an exclusive deal with Shifa International Hospital Ltd., for managing their Payment Gateway Integration model for their eShifa Platform.

Furthermore, Nayatel will also be providing Digital Signage Solution to Shifa International Hospital Ltd Through Digital Signage, Shifa International Hospital has converted its on-premises TV screens into mini digital billboards that can run images and videos related to healthcare with the push of a button.

The centralized management system of Nayatel’s Digital Signage service will help Shifa to manage the content being run on their TV screens via a user-friendly dashboard.

eShifa App has been successful in carrying out numerous tests as well as consultations after its launch. The app is currently taking payments by cash, but the project has now opted for Nayatel as their One Payment Solution provider, to collect their payment via Debit/Credit card as well as Easy Paisa, and as their Digital Signage solution provider.

This deal not only places Nayatel as an IT Partner for eShifa, but also opens up a new revenue stream for the thriving company. This partnership has been generated on a long-term basis and Nayatel hopes to extend the same level of quality service to all its business partners.