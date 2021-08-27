Zong 4G Introduces Faisalabad Dhamaal Offer

Making high-speed mobile connectivity more affordable and convenient for the people of Faisalabad, Pakistan’s digital frontrunner, Zong 4G, has introduced the Faisalabad Dhamaal Offer. The offer speaks volumes of Zong’s proactive customer-centric approach that has made it the leading network of Pakistan.

The Faisalabad Dhamaal Offer will give subscribers complete freedom for the whole week with 5GB of internet, 1,000 Zong minutes, and 30 other network minutes for a recharge price of just Rs. 80. The offer can be subscribed by dialing *9988#, or through My Zong App.

“We have led the industry in introducing products and services that are built around evolving customer needs,” shared Zong’s official spokesperson. “It’s the love of our customers and their trust in Zong 4G that has made us the true leader of digital transformation in the country. Shaping and supporting their digital lifestyles, we proactively work for the digital enablement of Pakistanis across the country.”

Besides the attractive Faisalabad Dhamaal Offer, Zong has recently introduced special offers for Nowshera, Attock, Kamra, Hazro, and Bannu. In addition, the company has also brought numerous unbeatable international roaming offers that are helping thousands of Pakistanis stay connected to their loved ones as they travel abroad. The offers have been particularly helpful in connecting people amid the ongoing pandemic.