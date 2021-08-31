Wasim Akram Criticizes Indian Media For Spreading Fake News About Him

Former Pakistan captain, Wasim Akram, rubbished an Indian media outlet’s claim regarding Akram vying for the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) chairman position.

One of India’s top media outlets, Times of India, claimed that Wasim Akram had shown interest in becoming the new chairman of PCB, but PCB’s patron-in-chief, Prime Minister Imran Khan, was advised against appointing him due to his dubious past record and instead was recommended to appoint Ramiz Raja.

Wasim Akram took to Twitter to refute the fake news and advised the media outlet to stop spreading such news without credibility. He also advised the media outlet to get their sources straight before publishing.

The former fast bowler said that he has never been interested in becoming the PCB chairman as it is a specialized job, and he is content with where he is in his life at the moment.

Please stop spreading such fake news. Get your sources right.TOI is one of India’s top and credible newspapers and such baseless news can only hurt that image.PCB chairman’s post is a specialised job and I was never interested in it. Thank God, I am content where I am in my life https://t.co/tI9S508nDw — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) August 31, 2021

Times of India have since deleted their tweet and the news from their website.

The 55-year old congratulated Ramiz Raja on his imminent appointment as PCB chairman and wished him the best of luck in his bid to take Pakistan cricket to new heights. Akram was hopeful that Ramiz’s appointment would bring a positive change in Pakistan cricket as he has the vision and experience to achieve it.