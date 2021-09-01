Over 80 Customs Officials Transferred in a Major Reshuffle

In the second phase of reshuffling, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has transferred and posted 81 officials of Customs Group, including 75 officials of (BS-18-19) and six officials of (BS-20-21), with immediate effect.

Advertisement

According to a notification issued on Wednesday, the FBR has transferred and posted 75 officers of Pakistan Customs Service (BS-18-19).

ALSO READ Consumer Price Index Inflation Increased to 8.4% YoY in August 2021

On the Inland Revenue side, Sardar Ali Khawaja, FBR Member Accounting, has been given a new assignment as FBR Member Headquarters. Mir Badshah Khan Wazir, Accountant Member Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue Bench-I Peshawar, has been made FBR Member Accounting.

Through another notification, six officers of Pakistan Customs Service (BS-20-21) have been given new assignments with immediate effect.

Ms. Suraiya Ahmed Butt (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21), Chief Collector of Customs, Appraisement (South), Karachi, has been given the assignment of Director General, Directorate General of Training & Research (Customs), Karachi.

Dr. Fareed Iqbal Qureshi (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21) has been transferred and posted as Director General, Directorate General of Customs Valuation, Karachi. The officer, in addition to his duties, shall hold additional charge of the post of Director General, Directorate General of Risk Management, Karachi.

Mr. Ahmad Reza Khan (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21) has been given the new assignment of Chief Collector of Customs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar.

Ms. Shahnaz Maqbool (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21), Director-General, Directorate General of Customs Valuation, Karachi, has been given the assignment of Member, Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad.

Advertisement

Mr. Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-20), FBR Member, has been transferred and posted as Director General, (OPS) Directorate General of Transit Trade. Wajid Ali (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21) has assumed the charge of the post of Chief Collector of Customs, Appraisement (South), Karachi.

The officer, in addition to his duties, shall hold additional charge of the post of Director General, Directorate General of Reforms and Automation (Customs), Islamabad (Stationed at Karachi), the notification added.