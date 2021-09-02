Pakistan Slams India for Meddling in Last Rituals of Syed Ali Geelani

Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the ‘barbaric act’ of snatching of the mortal remains of the iconic Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, from his family.

A heavy contingent of the Indian Occupation Forces raided his residence in Srinagar earlier this morning and snatched his dead body as the family was preparing for the last rites of the Hurriyat leader.

The family told the raiding party that Syed Ali Geelani’s will was to be buried in the “Cemetery of Martyrs” in Srinagar, however, they were told that the Indian government will not allow that.

“Government of India is so afraid of Syed Geelani and what he stood for that they have now resorted to this inhuman act even after his passing away,” a statement from the Foreign Office said.

The act shows the degree of callousness on part of the Indian Occupation Forces and “demonstrates beyond doubt that India would trample all civil and human values in perpetuating its occupation of IIOJK.”

Subsequently, Indian media reported that Syed Geelani has been buried in the premises of Haiderpura Jamia Masjid in Srinagar against his family’s consent. Since the,n, the valley is under curfew and all internet services have been snapped.

On the demise of Syed Ali Geelani, Pakistan’s flag remained at half-mast today and a day of mourning was observed at the official level. Just last year, Pakistan awarded Syed Ali Gilani the Nishan of Pakistan.