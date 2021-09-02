Pfizer Launches Clinical Trials of Oral Antiviral Drug for COVID-19

Pfizer has launched the clinical trials of its experimental oral antiviral COVID-19 drug, PF-07321332.

The development comes as pharmaceutical firms across the world race to roll out an easy-to-administer drug for the Coronavirus infection.

According to details, PF-07321332 is basically a low dose of ritonavir, an older drug widely used with other medications used to treat HIV infection.

Pfizer’s pill is designed to disable the activity of a key enzyme that allows Coronavirus to replicate in a cell.

The US-based company has enrolled 1,140 non-hospitalized adults who are infected with Coronavirus and are not at risk of severe infection.

In July this year, Pfizer also launched a clinical trial of PF-07321332 in adults infected with Coronavirus who were at high risk of developing a serious infection due to their preexisting medical conditions.

Preliminary results of the July study will be released in a couple of weeks. In case of encouraging results, Pfizer would apply for the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the drug from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the Q4 of 2021.