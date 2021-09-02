PMC Agrees to Reschedule MDCAT Exams for Some Students

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has announced that intermediate students who have their theory or practical examination clashing with the Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) can apply for rescheduling.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the PMC said that such students will be required to attach a copy of the date sheet along with their applications, to be submitted at mdcat.pmc.gov.pk/ExaminationForm/Index.

Further, students who test positive for the COVID-19 and have their MDCAT scheduled within ten days will also be allowed to skip the exam as long as their form is filled and submitted in advance.

Infected students will be required to submit a valid COVID-19 positive report from the designated labs, including Shifa Laboratories (Islamabad), SKMH, Chughtai, AKU (Punjab), AKU, Indus, Chughtai, Ziauddin Hospital (Sindh), RMI, North-West Hospital, LRH (KPK), AKU, FJ Hospital (Balochistan), CMH Laboratories (Gilgit Baltistan) and CMH Laboratories (AJK).

The reports will be verified and cross-checked with the laboratory; any forged document will result in the cancellation of the candidate’s registration.

The examination will be rescheduled for infected students in the vacant slot during the MDCAT schedule. If a slot is not available, a special exam will be conducted after the last date.

The commission maintained that the MDCAT examinations are on track for the rest of the applicants across the country, and will be carried out between 30 August and 30 September at designated PMC centers, locally and internationally.

The commission added that if any MDCAT applicant wants to shift to an international center in Doha, Dubai, Riyadh, Toronto, Chicago, or London, they should email on [email protected]

The students have been advised to follow the guidelines for the MDCAT exam, and bring along a printout of the roll number slip that has been emailed, as well as original and valid identification documents.