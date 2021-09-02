Walee Raises $2.7 Million From Local Investors

Influencer marketing platform, Walee, based in Islamabad, has raised $2.7 million in seed funding from Z2C, a Pakistani communications company.

Walee had been funded as a technology R&D project by Ignite National Technology Fund during 2017-19. The project has successfully developed comprehensive consumer profiles to help businesses improve their allocation of limited marketing budgets to enhance the overall returns on their spending. The solution is Pakistan’s first cloud-based Big Data and Artificial Intelligence driven Consumer Profiling SaaS Platform (software as a service).

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Ignite, Asim Shahryar Husain, stated that,

It is really heartening to see the fruits of Ignite’s funding and support to multiple technology R&D projects over the past decade. Many of Ignite-funded projects such as Byonyks, Bakhabar Kissan, and Knowledge Platform have commercialized their products/services and have even raised investment. Ignite will continue powering the innovation ecosystem in Pakistan through its funding of its growing network of National Incubation Centers and technical R&D projects.

The Artificial Intelligence / Data Science Martech platform is helping businesses effectively, and engaging them with potential targets by mining multi-dimensional consumer matrices in real-time and what influences them.

The Martech platform had been launched in July 2019 for businesses and influencers knows as “Walee”, which has now become Pakistan’s largest and fastest growing Influencer network. Users can earn online from anywhere using brand campaigns and Walee Shops.

The startup has a network of over 50,000 influencers with a combined reach of 100 million followers. The website also notes that Walee has registered more than 5,000 brands to date.