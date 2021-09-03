Zong Partners with Sehat Kahani to Provide Free E-Consultation Sessions Amid Covid Pandemic

Zong 4G has joined forces with one of the leading telemedicine startups, Sehat Kahani, to offer ‘thousands’ of free remote and online consultations for the marginalized strata of society.

Zong will be offering more than 12,000 e-health consultations to the underprivileged members of the community via the Sehat Kahani Retail app. 7,000 of these consultations will facilitate Covid-19 relief patients whereas 5,000 consultations will be applicable to non-Covid cases.

With healthcare and well-being of Pakistani citizens being the top priority at Zong, the initiative further aims to create awareness about COVID-19. It also aims to educate Pakistanis about the new variants, preventive measures, pre-vaccine concerns, and post-vaccine cautions.

The initiative will lead to the creation of awareness videos and live sessions, which will be produced and shared across the official communications channels of Zong 4G and Sehat Kahani’s social platforms.

Live interactive sessions will also be organized by team Sehat Kahani which would be cross-posted/shared on Zong’s digital platforms, where individuals will be able to ask questions regarding Covid-19. A 24/7 helpline will facilitate and follow-up with Covid suspects/patients through voice calls.

“Our partnership with Sehat Kahani is a testament to our commitment to uplifting Pakistan through digital services,” said Wang Hua, Chairman and CEO, Zong 4G. “As Pakistan battles the fourth Covid wave, health has become one of the key focus areas for the entire country. With frequent lockdowns and low access to primary health facilities, digital health is the best solution to the ongoing health crisis,” he added.

“We welcome Zong’s move to use our platform for a greater good and extend the benefits of telemedicine to the masses, especially the underprivileged,” shared Sara Saeed Khurram, Co-Founder and CEO of Sehat Kahani. “We are very pleased by this partnership as it takes forward our mutual mission of democratizing healthcare in Pakistan using telemedicine solutions.”

According to Sehat Kahani, it has provided over 600,000 consultations and has effectively facilitated over more than 7,000,000 individuals through its 35 e-health clinics and mobile app.

With a focus on e-health during the pandemic, the partnership with Sehat Kahani is in line with Zong’s strategy and vision. Zong says it will continue to collaborate with private and public sector organizations and work towards health equity.