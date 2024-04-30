Govt Aggressively Transfers 14 More Senior FBR Officials

The federal government has continued taking aggressive action against officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) just before the budget preparation exercise for 2024-25, an official notification seen by ProPakistani revealed on Tuesday.

Document reveals 14 additional officers were transferred. The reshuffle involved Grade 22, Grade 21, and Grade 20 officers working in various departments of the tax machinery.

Last week, FBR transferred 13 officers including almost all key members like Member Inland Revenue (Policy) and Member Customs (Operations) to the Admin Pool of the Board.

Here’s the full list of new transfers notified as of April 26, 2024: