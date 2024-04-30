Govt Aggressively Transfers 14 More Senior FBR Officials

The federal government has continued taking aggressive action against officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) just before the budget preparation exercise for 2024-25, an official notification seen by ProPakistani revealed on Tuesday.
Document reveals 14 additional officers were transferred. The reshuffle involved Grade 22, Grade 21, and Grade 20 officers working in various departments of the tax machinery.
Last week, FBR transferred 13 officers including almost all key members like Member Inland Revenue (Policy) and Member Customs (Operations) to the Admin Pool of the Board.
Here’s the full list of new transfers notified as of April 26, 2024:
|NAME
|FROM
|TO
|Faiz Ahmad (Pakistan
Customs Service/BS-22)
|Director General, Directorate
General of Intelligence &
Investigation, FBR, Islamabad
|Director General, Customs
Academy of Pakistan (CAP),
Karachi (The post will remain
upgraded as personal to him and
for as long as it is held by him)
|Muhammad Sadiq
(Pakistan Customs
Service/BS-21)
|Chief Collector of Customs
Appraisement (Punjab), Custom
House, Lahore
|Director General, Directorate
General of Customs Valuation,
Karachi
|Abdul Qadir Memon
(Pakistan Customs
Service/BS-21)
|Chief Collector of Customs
Balochistan, Custom House,
Quetta
|Director General, Directorate
General of IPR (Enforcement),
Islamabad
|Seema Raza Bokhari
(Pakistan Customs
Service/BS-21)
|Chief Collector of Customs
(North), Custom House,
Islamabad
|The officer is assigned the
additional charge of the post of
Deputy Director General,
Directorate General of National
Nuclear Detection Architecture
(NNDA), Islamabad in addition to
her already assigned duties
|Muhammad Ali Raza
Hanjra (Pakistan Customs
Service/BS-21)
|Project Director, (ITTMS)
Federal Board of Revenue (Hq),
Islamabad
|Director General, Directorate
General of Intelligence &
Investigation, FBR, Islamabad. The
officer is also assigned the
additional charge of the post of
Project Director (ITTMS), Federal
Board of Revenue (HQ),
Islamabad
|Muhammad Junaid Jalil
Khan (Pakistan Customs
Service/BS-21)
|Deputy Director General,
Directorate General of National
Nuclear Detection Architecture
(NNDA), Islamabad
|Chief Collector of Customs
Enforcement (South), Custom
House, Karachi
|Saima Shehzad (Pakistan
Customs Service/BS-21)
|Chief Collector of Customs
(Exports) Custom House,
Karachi
|Chief Collector of Customs
Appraisement (Punjab), Custom
House, Lahore
|Ashhad Jawwad
(Pakistan Customs
Service/BS-21)
|Director General, Customs
Academy of Pakistan (CAP),
Karachi
|Member (Customs-Operations),
Federal Board of Revenue (HQ),
Islamabad
|Muhammad Yaqoob Mako
(Pakistan Customs
Service/BS-21)
|Chief Collector of Customs
Enforcement (South), Custom
House, Karachi
|Chief Collector of Customs
Baluchistan, Custom House,
Quetta
|Irfan-ur-Rehman Khan
(Pakistan Customs
Service/BS-21)
|Director General, Directorate
General of Input Output
Coefficient Organization,
Karachi (stationed at
Islamabad)
|Chief Collector of Customs
(Exports), Custom House, Karachi
|Fayyaz Anwar (Pakistan
Customs Service/BS-20)
|Member, (OPS) Federal Board
of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad
|Member (OPS) (Legal &
Accounting-Customs), Federal
Board of Revenue (HQ),
Islamabad
| Iram Maqbool Aamir
(Pakistan Customs
Service/BS-20)
|Director General, (OPS)
Directorate General of IPR
(Enforcement), Islamabad
|Director General (OPS),
Directorate General of Law &
Prosecution, Islamabad
|Muhammad Mohsin Rafiq
(Pakistan Customs
Service/BS-20)
|Chief, Federal Board of
Revenue (Hq), Islamabad
|Chief Collector of Customs
(OPS), Appraisement (South),
Custom House, Karachi
|Qurat-ul-Ain Dogar
(Pakistan Customs
Service/BS-20)
|Director (Hq), Directorate
General of IPR (Enforcement),
Lahore
|Director General (OPS),
Directorate General of IOCO,
Karachi (Stationed at Lahore)