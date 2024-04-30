Govt Aggressively Transfers 14 More Senior FBR Officials

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 30, 2024 | 4:21 pm

The federal government has continued taking aggressive action against officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) just before the budget preparation exercise for 2024-25, an official notification seen by ProPakistani revealed on Tuesday.

Document reveals 14 additional officers were transferred. The reshuffle involved Grade 22, Grade 21, and Grade 20 officers working in various departments of the tax machinery.

Last week, FBR transferred 13 officers including almost all key members like Member Inland Revenue (Policy) and Member Customs (Operations) to the Admin Pool of the Board.

Here’s the full list of new transfers notified as of April 26, 2024:

NAME FROM TO
Faiz Ahmad (Pakistan
Customs Service/BS-22)		 Director General, Directorate
General of Intelligence &
Investigation, FBR, Islamabad		 Director General, Customs
Academy of Pakistan (CAP),
Karachi (The post will remain
upgraded as personal to him and
for as long as it is held by him)
Muhammad Sadiq
(Pakistan Customs
Service/BS-21)		 Chief Collector of Customs
Appraisement (Punjab), Custom
House, Lahore		 Director General, Directorate
General of Customs Valuation,
Karachi
Abdul Qadir Memon
(Pakistan Customs
Service/BS-21)		 Chief Collector of Customs
Balochistan, Custom House,
Quetta		 Director General, Directorate
General of IPR (Enforcement),
Islamabad
Seema Raza Bokhari
(Pakistan Customs
Service/BS-21)		 Chief Collector of Customs
(North), Custom House,
Islamabad		 The officer is assigned the
additional charge of the post of
Deputy Director General,
Directorate General of National
Nuclear Detection Architecture
(NNDA), Islamabad in addition to
her already assigned duties
Muhammad Ali Raza
Hanjra (Pakistan Customs
Service/BS-21)		 Project Director, (ITTMS)
Federal Board of Revenue (Hq),
Islamabad		 Director General, Directorate
General of Intelligence &
Investigation, FBR, Islamabad. The
officer is also assigned the
additional charge of the post of
Project Director (ITTMS), Federal
Board of Revenue (HQ),
Islamabad
Muhammad Junaid Jalil
Khan (Pakistan Customs
Service/BS-21)		 Deputy Director General,
Directorate General of National
Nuclear Detection Architecture
(NNDA), Islamabad		 Chief Collector of Customs
Enforcement (South), Custom
House, Karachi
Saima Shehzad (Pakistan
Customs Service/BS-21)		 Chief Collector of Customs
(Exports) Custom House,
Karachi		 Chief Collector of Customs
Appraisement (Punjab), Custom
House, Lahore
Ashhad Jawwad
(Pakistan Customs
Service/BS-21)		 Director General, Customs
Academy of Pakistan (CAP),
Karachi		 Member (Customs-Operations),
Federal Board of Revenue (HQ),
Islamabad
Muhammad Yaqoob Mako
(Pakistan Customs
Service/BS-21)		 Chief Collector of Customs
Enforcement (South), Custom
House, Karachi		 Chief Collector of Customs
Baluchistan, Custom House,
Quetta
Irfan-ur-Rehman Khan
(Pakistan Customs
Service/BS-21)		 Director General, Directorate
General of Input Output
Coefficient Organization,
Karachi (stationed at
Islamabad)		 Chief Collector of Customs
(Exports), Custom House, Karachi
Fayyaz Anwar (Pakistan
Customs Service/BS-20)		 Member, (OPS) Federal Board
of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad		 Member (OPS) (Legal &
Accounting-Customs), Federal
Board of Revenue (HQ),
Islamabad
 Iram Maqbool Aamir
(Pakistan Customs
Service/BS-20)		 Director General, (OPS)
Directorate General of IPR
(Enforcement), Islamabad		 Director General (OPS),
Directorate General of Law &
Prosecution, Islamabad
Muhammad Mohsin Rafiq
(Pakistan Customs
Service/BS-20)		 Chief, Federal Board of
Revenue (Hq), Islamabad		 Chief Collector of Customs
(OPS), Appraisement (South),
Custom House, Karachi
Qurat-ul-Ain Dogar
(Pakistan Customs
Service/BS-20)		 Director (Hq), Directorate
General of IPR (Enforcement),
Lahore		 Director General (OPS),
Directorate General of IOCO,
Karachi (Stationed at Lahore)

 

