Microsoft Surface Go 3 Details Leak Ahead of Launch

Microsoft is launching new Surface devices in a few weeks and a new leak on one of the devices comes just in time. The leak comes from the German tech blog WinFuture.de and it details the upcoming Surface Go 3.

The Surface Go 3 will reportedly have a 10.5-inch display with FHD+ resolution and the same design as its predecessor including the magnesium alloy casing and optional keyboard cover.

The big changes will be found on the inside where the processor has been updated to Intel’s tenth generation Amber Lake Y CPUs. The Surface Go 3’s Geekbench listing from last month showed that the base version will carry the Pentium Gold 6500Y chip paired with 4GB RAM.

The more expensive variant will feature Intel’s Core i3-10100Y SoC, which has a clock speed of 1.3 GHz and can reach a boost frequency of 3.9 GHz depending on the task at hand. This model will be paired with 8GB RAM. We can also expect to see different SSD storage options like before, but there are no details on that yet.

Other than the Surface Go 3, Microsoft is also expected to launch a new Surface laptop and the Surface Duo 2 foldable smartphone. The Surface Pro 8 may break cover during this event as well.