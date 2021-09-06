My Zong App Brings Special ‘Defence Day’ Discounts on Multiple Products & Services

Zong, Pakistan’s leading cellular and digital services provider, is celebrating Defence Day by bringing new ‘mega discounts’ on the My Zong App. With a fresh flash sale, Zong customers can enjoy up to 75% discounts on their favorite products and services for the whole week on My Zong App.

Through this exclusive sale on My Zong App and 310 Helpline, users can save PKR 35 on Monthly Social Offer, PKR 75 on Zong Super Card, and PKR 250 on Supreme Plus Offer.

“Addressing our customers’ needs and rewarding our subscribers with incentives that add value to their connected experience has always been our priority. Through My Zong App flash sale, we are steadfast in our commitment to introduce innovative offers to address their evolving needs and take advantage of the growing platform,” shared Zong’s official spokesperson.

According to Zong, these offers are in continuation of its commitment to leading and promoting digitalization in Pakistan, and an expression of gratitude towards fellow citizens. Being a company working to uplift Pakistan in the realm of digitalization, the flash sale is Zong’s ‘celebration of the spirit of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice through which the country was made and has been defended against the enemy’.

The company has been playing a pivotal role in providing millions of Pakistanis with an easy, affordable, and fast way of connectivity. With a tight bond with Pakistanis that’s only getting stronger, Zong aims to grow and rise by leaps and bounds together with Pakistan and its people.