FDE Clarifies After Reports of Reduced Syllabus for Next Year’s Exams

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has categorically rejected media reports which claimed that it had decided to reduce the syllabus for the ongoing academic.

Advertisement

According to the official statement, the FDE clarified that “at the moment, there is no proposal under consideration regarding the reduction of the syllabus for class I-VIII, SSC and HSSC for the academic year 2021-22.”

ALSO READ NCOC Announces Extension in School Closure in Punjab, KP and Islamabad

Last year, the FDE had reduced the syllabus of SSC and HSSC for the academic year 2020-21, which started after a delay of 3 months due to Coronavirus pandemic and spanned over just 6 months.

Earlier this week, FDE approved a uniform workload for the teaching staff in the educational institutes under its jurisdiction.

ALSO READ PIA Directs Employees to Return Rs. 80 Million

Under the new uniform workload, all teachers will be required to ensure each period consists of a minimum of 40 minutes.

Besides, the Heads of Institutions will be needed to complete a minimum of 6 hours of teaching workload per week apart from administrative duties, the Vice Principals/Associate Professors 14 teaching hours, the Vice Principals/Assistant Professors 28 teaching hours, and SSTs/Lecturers/STs, SETs/JLTs, and ESTs 28 teaching hours.