Rupee Drops Below Rs. 168 Against the US Dollar for the First Time Since 2020

Posted 52 mins ago by Aleena Haroon

The Pakistani Rupee depreciated against the US Dollar beyond the Rs. 168 mark for the first time since August 2020 today.

The local currency (PKR) lost 36 paisas against the US Dollar (USD) to close at Rs. 168.02 today.

It depreciated by 0.24 percent against the USD to close at Rs. 167.66 yesterday.

Securities brokerage and investment banking firm, Arif Habib Limited, tweeted that this was the PKR’s lowest value since August 26, 2020.

It added that the currency has fallen by 6.2 percent since June 2021 and by 9.4 percent since its peak on May 14, 2021.

Research Fellow at SDPI, Sajid Amin Javed, said that he did not believe the PKR’s depreciation was a major cause for concern.

He told TD Digital that the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) reluctance to artificially adjust the PKR’s value was a positive sign that the institution was no longer willing to intervene in currency markets.

Javed explained that he did not believe the currency’s depreciation would contribute to higher inflation. He said that asking the SBP to use foreign reserves to strengthen the PKR would lead to depletion of reserves, a rise in the current account deficit, and higher inflation.

He concluded that he believed that the PKR’s fall in value was the natural result of several changing economic fundamentals.

The local currency also depreciated against the other major currencies today. It lost 76 paisas against the Euro, 1.82 rupees against the Pound Sterling (GBP), 1.19 paisas against the Canadian Dollar (CAD), and 60 paisas against the Australian Dollar (AUD).

It also lost 10 paisas each against the Saudi Riyal (SAR) and the United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED).

Aleena Haroon
