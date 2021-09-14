PCB Launches Its Official Merchandise Store

To celebrate Pakistan’s rich cricket history and culture, the Pakistan Cricket Board today announced the launch of its Official Merchandise Store. The passionate Pakistan cricket fans will be able to purchase authentic apparel and accessories at www.shop.pcb.com.pk.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Saqlain Mushtaq Likely to be Included in Coaching Staff for T20 World Cup

The online store will be a one-stop shop for cricket fans in and outside Pakistan where they will be able to purchase customized merchandise, Pakistan national side’s training and travel gear, fanwear, collector’s edition merchandise, and hardware accessories with items being regularly added.

With the ease of access to fans forming the core of the merchandise program’s philosophy, the PCB will provide shipment across the world helping the fans to #WearYourPassion. The fans in Pakistan will get their purchased items delivered at their doorsteps free of cost.

Pakistan cricket fans can buy the iconic ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 1992 jerseys from the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Online Merchandise Store.

ALSO READ PCB Reveals Pakistan’s Schedule for the Tour of Bangladesh

The 1992 World Cup jersey is the first offering in the Champions Edition, part of the PCB Legacy Series, as the board honors the national side’s landmark achievement, which altered the course of the sport forever in the country and inspired many to take up bat and ball.

In the coming days, the fans will be able to purchase other items as the PCB continues to strive to bring the fans closer to the game.