Booster Dose of Pfizer May Not be Needed: FDA

US Food and Drug Administration scientists revealed on Wednesday that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine’s booster doses may not be needed, even though the third shot has a higher immune response in recipients.

The FDA staff members prepared a document for outside advisors in which they said that it is still not proven that the efficacy of Comirnaty, the COVID-19 vaccine Pfizer developed with Germany’s BioNTech SE, is declining.

“Some observational studies have suggested declining efficacy of Comirnaty overtime against symptomatic infection or against the Delta variant, while others have not,” they said.

“However, overall, data indicate that currently U.S licensed or authorized COVID-19 vaccines still afford protection against severe COVID-19 disease and death in the United States,” the document added.

FDA has released a document that will be up for consideration by a committee of outside experts who will meet on Friday. They will decide whether to recommend if U.S regulators should approve the extra dose of vaccine or not.