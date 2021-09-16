Easypaisa Partners with PCB for Upcoming Cricket Series

Easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital payments platform, has once again joined hands with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to reveal with the nation as international cricket comes to Pakistan.

The flag-bearer of Pakistan’s fintech revolution has become an Official Associate Partner for the upcoming New Zealand and England international cricket series.

Passion for cricket runs deep in Pakistanis and the nation stands with its team especially with added excitement when matches are held at home ground.

Easypaisa, the leading payments app of the country, celebrates the enthusiasm that Pakistanis have for cricket and with the Easypaisa logo now adorning team jerseys once again, the brand is all set to support upcoming home series.

Besides sponsoring the national team, Easypaisa is also offering fans the chance to win exciting prizes like a golden ticket to the match through QR code scans and other promotions.

Commenting on the development, Omar Moeen Malik, Business Head, Easypaisa, said; “For Pakistanis, passion for cricket runs very deep and we at Easypaisa always try to resonate with these emotions.”

“As we renew our sponsorship with Pakistan Cricket Board for the upcoming series with New Zealand and England, we are extremely proud to be supporting our boys in green. We are thankful to PCB for this opportunity to support cricket, a sport that is a symbol of pride for the entire country,” he added.

This is the second time Easypaisa has joined hands with PCB to sponsor the national team during its international tours. The first sponsorship began in August 2020 with the team’s tour to England for a Test and T20 series.

The partnership provides Easypaisa with an opportunity to build brand awareness while working towards its goal of building a cashless Pakistan.