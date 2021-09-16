Gautam Gambhir Names India’s Playing XI vs Pakistan in T20 WC 2021

The high-octane clash between Pakistan and India in the 2021 T20 World Cup is just over a month away, and the fans from both countries are looking forward to the highly-anticipated encounter. The rivalry between the two countries has the whole world on its feet, and the excitement of the encounter also riles up former cricketers.

Advertisement

Former Indian batsman, Gautam Gambhir, who has had his fair share of highly-contested encounters against the Men in Green, is also looking forward to the match between the arch-rivals. Gambhir recently advised the Indian team to not take Pakistan lightly as they have the ability to win against any opposition in the world, and also hinted that Pakistan is one of the favorites to lift the T20 World Cup trophy.

Gambhir also named his Indian XI to face Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. The line-up contains a strong batting line-up, including Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja to bat at number six and seven, respectively.

Let’s have a look at Gambhir’s India XI to face Pakistan:

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammad Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah.

ALSO READ Here’s How Pakistan Has Performed in Every T20 World Cup

India is currently ranked as the number two T20I side in the world and is considered as one of the favorites for the 2021 T20 World Cup. They recently revealed their 15-man squad for the World Cup, which included a few surprise selections.

Here is India’s squad for the T20 World Cup:

Virat Kohli (c) Rohit Sharma (vc) KL Rahul Suryakumar Yadav Rishabh Pant Ishan Kishan Hardik Pandya Ravindra Jadeja Ravichandran Ashwin Axar Patel Jasprit Bumrah Mohammad Shami Bhuvneshwar Kumar Varun Chakravarthy Rahul Chahar Shardul Thakur (Reserve) Deepak Chahar (Reserve) Shreyas Iyer (Reserve)

Check out all the T20 World Cup Teams here.