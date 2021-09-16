Waqar Younis Names His Pick for Pakistan’s Head Coach Role

Pakistan’s former bowling coach, Waqar Younis, believes that legendary pacer, Wasim Akram, should consider coaching Pakistan’s national team as he would be a perfect fit for the role. Waqar said that Wasim has been a terrific coach in the franchise T20 leagues and should take the step to coach the national team in the near future.

While talking on a show on ARY News, Waqar said that Wasim could have a similar role to that of Indian cricket team head coach, Ravi Shastri.

“I am serious, and I have talked about this with him a lot of time. He also has a good say in the cricket board, and he is one of the biggest cricketing names in the country. See, what Ravi Shastri is doing in the Indian team, leading the coaching panel, Wasim can play the same role in Pakistan,” Waqar stated.

The 49-year old added that it is not necessary for the Pakistan team to look for a foreign coach as he believes that local coaches are capable of doing a good job. Waqar said that there are a lot of accomplished coaches that are familiar with Pakistan’s domestic structure who can do a remarkable job for Pakistan.

Waqar also took a sly dig at the former fast bowler, Aqib Javed, who had commented that Waqar should learn the art of coaching before making his inevitable comeback as a coach for the national team. Aqib said that Waqar had made five comebacks in 15 years, and he still does not know how to coach.

Waqar said, “Let’s say, Aqib Javed, he has done coaching courses and is currently coaching Lahore Qalandars. Why doesn’t he try for the Pakistan team’s coaching?”

Former Pakistan captain recently resigned from his coaching position after serving as the bowling coach for two years.