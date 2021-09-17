PTCL Group Concludes Its Flagship Summer Internship Program ‘Experia 2021’

PTCL Group concluded its flagship Summer Internship Program ‘Experia 2021’ in a graceful closing ceremony, organized in Islamabad. Senior officials from both PTCL and Ufone and the graduating interns participated in the event to mark the end of the session on a high note.

‘Experia’, being one of the most sought-after summer internship programs, attracted more than 2,700 applications this year from across the country. Keeping in view the responsibility of providing quality mentorship, PTCL Group selected the top 50 from the larger pool of applicants on the basis of their talent and potential for growth.

The successful candidates were placed at PTCL and Ufone offices in different cities to work on real-time business projects, alongside PTCL Group team members.

During the engagement, the interns received effective mentorship and training from leading industry experts and gained first-hand insights and experience of the inner workings of PTCL and Ufone.

The program also offered opportunities to them to assess themselves against industry requirements and challenges of professional life, in order to emerge much better, stronger, and readier to make a difference on personal and collective levels.

Speaking at the ceremony, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL Group, said, “PTCL and Ufone have always been at the forefront of nurturing fresh talent to revitalize the country’s job market, besides providing promising young graduates a window of opportunity to successful professional careers.”

“‘Experia’ prepares our future industry leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs for their future roles. We had an absolutely rewarding engagement with the talented ‘Experians,’ this year and we wish them all the best in their future endeavors,” he added.

The participants thanked PTCL and Ufone for the unique opportunity and vowed to carry forward the values, work ethic, and principles inculcated in them during the program.

PTCL Group’s ‘Experia’ program has gained unique recognition for its efforts to bridge the gaps between academia and industry by preparing young graduates and professionals for professional growth and fulfillment.

The program pumps fresh blood into the industry to bring it the much-needed sustainability, vitality, and influx of fresh ideas for growth and development.