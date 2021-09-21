DG Civil Aviation and Officers Association’s Disagreement Intensifies

The disagreement between the Director-General of Civil Aviation and the CAA Officers’ Association over the division of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority into two new bodies has intensified.

The Secretary-General of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Officers Association Zarin Gul Durrani has written a letter to the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Minister of Aviation, and the Cabinet Division, in which the notification that was issued on 10 September by the Director General (DG) of the CAA Khaqan Murtaza regarding the distribution of the CAA and the establishment of the Pakistan Airports Authority has been declared illegal.

Durrani stated in the letter that it is the task of the federal government to issue notifications regarding the establishment of authorities.

The letter detailed that the CAA is a member of the International Civil Aviation Organization and other international bodies, and such controversial measures can lead to more restrictions on Pakistan’s aviation.

