5 Million Chinese Workers Will be Working in Pakistan by 2025

Around 5 million Chinese nationals would be working in Pakistan on different projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by 2025, Vice-Chancellor (VC) Health Services Academy (HSA) Islamabad Prof. Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan has revealed.

To cater to the health of the Chinese nationals, both Pakistani and Chinese medical universities, research institutes, and biotechnological firms ought to enhance collaboration under the China Pakistan Health Corridor (CPHC).

Speaking to a news outlet, Dr. Shahzad said that only specialized health facilities, based on both modern and traditional treatment systems, would effectively tend to the needs of millions of Chinese workers, which could only be achieved by increased cooperation under the CPHC.

The 11th Annual Public Health Conference will be held in Islamabad on September 23-24. HSA Islamabad is in advanced talks with a large number of Chinese medical universities, research institutes, and biotechnological firms to sign MoUs for enhancing bilateral collaboration under the CPHC.

Dr. Shahzad added that increased cooperation between Pakistani and Chinese experts would let the former become familiar with modern medical technologies as well as with Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), which is still one of the most preferred modes of treatment of millions of people in China.

HSA to join CPHC

HSA Islamabad will officially join the CPHC by signing an agreement during the 11th Annual Public Health Conference. The agreement will be signed between Chairman CPHC, Dr. Lee, and VC HSA Islamabad, Dr. Shahzad.

Besides, the HSA Islamabad will sign MoUs with a number of Chinese counterparts for enhancing bilateral collaboration under the umbrella of CPHC.

To name a few, the Department of Public Health of Wuhan University will sign an MoU with HSA Islamabad to increase cooperation in the field of Public Health. The WHO Traditional Medicine Foundation of China will sign an MoU to enhance collaboration in the field of Traditional and Alternative Medicine (TAM). Digital Human will sign an MoU for setting up the Digital Human Project and Digital Medicine Lab at HSA Islamabad.

About CPHC

Headquartered in Jinan, the capital of eastern China’s Shandong province, the CPHC is a multidisciplinary project under which medical universities, hospitals, traditional medicine academies, research institutes, and training centers in countries of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) are linked together by telemedicine, artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR)/ augmented reality (AR), and big data.