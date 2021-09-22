CDA and Coca-Cola to Build First ‘Plastic Road’ in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has partnered with Coca-Cola Pakistan, TeamUp, and the National Incubation Center (NIC) to re-carpet national roads with plastic waste.

The joint-venture that was formalized through the signing of an MOU on Tuesday aims to create a ‘world without waste.’ In the first phase, a one-kilometer road in the federal capital will be modeled under this concept.

Member Finance and Environment CDA, Rana Shakeel Asghar, signed the contract on behalf of the development authority. Commenting on the project, he said,

“We believe in a clean and green Pakistan, but we also believe in working with each other to create results expansively.”

He said that the project was discussed in detail among environmental experts and government officials before signing the contract.

VP and General Manager of Coca-Cola Pakistan-Afghanistan, Fahad Ashraf, believed that this idea would provide a breakthrough solution to turn plastic waste into a productive economy.

“We also want to focus on building a community around the idea and the innovation itself. For any concept to be applied and adopted, the people must first believe in it. And it needs to make social and commercial sense.”

He said that the TeamUp and NIC would help to expand the idea nationwide via hackathons, conferences, white papers, and policy changes.

