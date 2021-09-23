Here’s Sindh’s Complete Schedule for National T20 Cup

Sindh will be captained by Pakistan’s former captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, who will be looking to prove his critics wrong by leading the side to the coveted National T20 Cup title.

Sindh possesses a strong squad that has been boosted by the arrival of opener, Shan Masood. The squad also includes the likes of Khurram Manzoor, the leading run-scorer in the competition’s history, Rumman Raees, Saud Shakeel, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, and Pakistan’s latest fast bowling sensation, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Sindh will begin their campaign with their opening match against Southern Punjab on 24 September at 3:00pm at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Their last group match of the competition will be against Balochistan on 11 October at 3:00pm at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Here is Sindh’s schedule for the 2021 National T20 Cup:

