Here’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Complete Schedule for National T20 Cup

Defending champions, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will be determined to retain their title in the 2021 National T20 Cup. The team is led by Pakistan’s star wicket-keeper batsman, Mohammad Rizwan, and includes the likes of Pakistan’s express fast bowler, Shaheen Afridi, opener Fakhar Zaman, and young exciting talent, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will start their campaign against Central Punjab on the opening day of the tournament, 23 September. The match will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and will begin at 7:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.
Their last group game will be against former champions, Northern on 11 October at 7:30pm at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
Here is Khyber Pakhtnukhwa’s full schedule for 2021 National T20 Cup:
|Date
|Fixture
|Time
|Venue
|23 September
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab
|7:30pm
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|25 September
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab
|3:00pm
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|26 September
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab
|7:30pm
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|30 September
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh
|7:30pm
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|2 October
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Balochistan
|3:00pm
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|3 October
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern
|3:oopm
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|7 October
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Balochistan
|7:30pm
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|9 October
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh
|3:00pm
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|10 October
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab
|3:00pm
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|11 October
|Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern
|7:30pm
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore