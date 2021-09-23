Advertisement

Here’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Complete Schedule for National T20 Cup

Posted 1 hour ago by Saad Nasir

Defending champions, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will be determined to retain their title in the 2021 National T20 Cup. The team is led by Pakistan’s star wicket-keeper batsman, Mohammad Rizwan, and includes the likes of Pakistan’s express fast bowler, Shaheen Afridi, opener Fakhar Zaman, and young exciting talent, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will start their campaign against Central Punjab on the opening day of the tournament, 23 September. The match will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and will begin at 7:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Their last group game will be against former champions, Northern on 11 October at 7:30pm at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Here is Khyber Pakhtnukhwa’s full schedule for 2021 National T20 Cup:

Date Fixture Time Venue
23 September Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab 7:30pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
25 September Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab 3:00pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
26 September Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab 7:30pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
30 September Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh 7:30pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
2 October Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Balochistan 3:00pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
3 October Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern 3:oopm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
7 October Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Balochistan 7:30pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
9 October Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh 3:00pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
10 October Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab 3:00pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
11 October Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern 7:30pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

