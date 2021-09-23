Zong Introduces International Roaming Bundle For Turkey

Understanding the needs of traveling Pakistanis, Zong 4G has introduced its new International Roaming Bundle for Turkey. The new Turkey International Roaming bundle offers Zong’s prepaid subscribers 30 minutes of talk time, 30 SMS, and 1GB of data at an affordable price of PKR 2232 +Tax.

The offer can be activated by dialing *4255# or visiting Zong online shop at https://www.zong.com.pk/onlineshop/ir-bundles.

“The Turkey International Roaming offer is the continuation of our efforts to facilitate Pakistani travelers in this time of crisis by helping them stay connected to their loved ones back at home,” said Zong 4G spokesperson.

“We stay committed to serving our customers with innovative and well-timed services and solutions to have their needs effectively met,” he added.

With Turkey as one of the most frequently visited destinations, this bundle packs great value in terms of talk time, SMS, and Data and would enable customers in staying connected, seamlessly, while traveling to Turkey.

Zong is one of Pakistan’s largest mobile connectivity providers and is leading the country’s digital transformation. Prior to the Turkey IR offer, Zong has introduced prepaid and postpaid roaming offers for Turkey, China, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Europe, and other countries.