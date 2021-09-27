Payment of Sales Tax on Services through ePay Punjab App Crosses Rs. 25 Billion

The payment of sales tax on services has crossed over Rs. 25 billion against 26,000 transactions through ePay Punjab, a Mobile Application developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

The ePay Punjab has collected a staggering Rs. 2 billion+ revenue against six million transactions from online traffic challan payments. The online traffic challan payment through e-Pay Punjab is currently available in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, and Multan. This was informed during a progress review meeting on Monday.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor stated that ePay efficiently facilitated the citizens during the ongoing pandemic. “Citizens are able to make tax payments from the comfort of their homes while practicing social distancing,” he remarked.

Director-General IT Operation, PITB, Faisal Yousaf and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

Currently, ePay Punjab is offering online tax payment of 21 levies for 10 departments, and it has, to date, collected total revenue of PKR 44 billion+.

The ePay Punjab is a flagship project of PITB executed in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department. Automation of online tax payment system through ePay Punjab has increased the government collections by enabling the citizens to make online payments on the spot or at their own convenience.