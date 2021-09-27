Punjab Introduces Chip Designing Tools Project in Universities

The Punjab government has decided to introduce a ‘Chip Designing Tools’ project in all universities of the province under public-private partnership.

In this regard, Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with relevant stakeholders.

On Sunday, the provincial Higher Education Minister, Raja Yasir Humayun, called on Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, to brief him about the project.

The Minister said that the Chip Designing Tools project will not only revolutionize the provincial IT sector but also generate employment opportunities in the province.

CM Punjab directed the minister to ensure every student in all universities across the province benefits from the initiative as access to top-quality higher education is the right of every student.

Besides, the minister informed the CM that 75 new colleges have been established, and 86 more colleges are under development in the province while 590 colleges have been upgraded to Associate Degree institutions and 201 colleges have been upgraded to BS four-year level.

He added that scholarships worth Rs. 834 million have been awarded to deserving students under the Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Scholarship Program.