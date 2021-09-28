Vandalism Cost Quaid-i-Azam University Rs. 120 Million

The recent strike at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad has resulted in the loss of Rs. 120 million, including irreparable damage to costly instruments.

The university stated on its official page Facebook page:

These instruments were the main source of university internet. We will be unable to have internet access in QAU for the next 4,5 months. Most of the instruments will be ordered from abroad because these are not available in Pakistan.

QAU has suspended its on-campus classes and has shifted to the online mode after its students protested against the fee hike.

“It has been more than a week that students are on strike and academic activities are non-functional. New applicants also faced a number of issues,” QAU wrote in another Facebook post.

It has extended the deadline for the submission of fees until 5 October. Students have been directed to notify their departments after their submissions or they will not be registered for the semester.