QAU Suspends On-Campus Classes After Protests by Students

The Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) decided to suspend on-campus classes and shift to online mode due to protests by students.

According to a notification issued by the university, the classes will be conducted in online mode until further notice is given due to protests forcing the closure of the institution.

Besides, the notification read that the last date for fee submission has been extended till 5 October.

Students have been advised to notify their respective departments after fee submission or else they will not be registered for the semester, the notification added.

Last week, students protested against the QAU management against the fee hike, stating that QAU has increased the fee without realizing that their parents are suffering from financial issues due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, QAU vice-chancellor, Dr. Mohammad Ali, said, “There is no fee hike. As per the University Act, every year we increase five percent fee to meet expenses. This year too, we made a five percent increase for the first semester of students who are yet to join. So what is the justification of these protests,” he asked and added that currently enrolled students have already been given 20 percent fee rebate due to online classes”.

“We are ready to listen and resolve any genuine issue of students. But we will not consider any illogical demand from students as maintaining discipline in the country’s top-ranked university is our main priority and we will not compromise,” the VC added