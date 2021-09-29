Advertisement

Netizens Express Their Disappointment on Wasim Khan’s Resignation [Reactions]

Posted 15 mins ago by Saad Nasir

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Chief Executive, Wasim Khan, handed in his resignation to the PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, on Monday, bringing an end to his three-year tenure in Pakistan cricket.

The 50-year old made valiant efforts to promote cricket in the country, including revamping the domestic structure of Pakistan and bringing back international cricket to the country. The likes of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, West Indies, and Zimbabwe, have all toured Pakistan over the past few years.

He was also at the forefront of bringing top international teams such as New Zealand and England to tour Pakistan, but his efforts went in vain as they called off their tours at the last moment.

Wasim Khan was also instrumental in bringing Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament, Pakistan Super League (PSL), back to Pakistan. The fifth and sixth editions of the tournament were hosted in the country but did face some issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wasim’s resignation has not sat well with the cricket fraternity in Pakistan as well as across the world. They took to various social media platforms to voice their disappointment. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

