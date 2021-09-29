Netizens Express Their Disappointment on Wasim Khan’s Resignation [Reactions]

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Chief Executive, Wasim Khan, handed in his resignation to the PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, on Monday, bringing an end to his three-year tenure in Pakistan cricket.

The 50-year old made valiant efforts to promote cricket in the country, including revamping the domestic structure of Pakistan and bringing back international cricket to the country. The likes of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, West Indies, and Zimbabwe, have all toured Pakistan over the past few years.

He was also at the forefront of bringing top international teams such as New Zealand and England to tour Pakistan, but his efforts went in vain as they called off their tours at the last moment.

Wasim Khan was also instrumental in bringing Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament, Pakistan Super League (PSL), back to Pakistan. The fifth and sixth editions of the tournament were hosted in the country but did face some issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wasim's resignation has not sat well with the cricket fraternity in Pakistan as well as across the world.

Really disappointed to read that Wasim Khan has resigned from his position as PCB CEO. A tremendous servant to Pakistan cricket, his work has often been unappreciated and ignored. This will be a big loss for the board. I'd urge Ramiz Raja to try and persuade him to reconsider. — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) September 29, 2021

Wasim Khan wasn't jobless when he came to Pak. He was already a cricket executive in Eng.

He was the best CEO we ever had.

Always remember there were no media leaks and rumors when he had full powers for 2 years straight.

Thank You for helping Pakistan Cricket. — Abdullah Hammad (@abdullahhammad4) September 29, 2021

Wasim Khan is a mighty fine administrator without fear or favour. In his time with the ECB he made a real difference. I can only hope this is for personal reasons and not work related https://t.co/SgHJcc9f0y — Ian Pont 🇬🇧 (@Ponty100mph) September 29, 2021

Thank you Wasim Khan for your invaluable contribution for the Pakistan Cricket. Best wishes for your future endeavours. 🌺 pic.twitter.com/mbrDW3Ah9H — Aalia Rasheed (@aaliaaaliya) September 29, 2021

Don’t know the reasons as to why Wasim Khan has tendered his resignation, though what I do know it’s a significant loss for Pakistan cricket, it will take them straight back into the cesspit of mediocrity, hounded out by local journalists, who stopped receiving kickbacks. — AmerCric (@Amermalik12) September 29, 2021

Wasim Khan leaving the PCB is just another terrible blow for Pakistan cricket. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) September 29, 2021

Wasim Khan was probably one of the best things that happened to PCB in a very long time. Disappointng that he had to resign(or was made to resign) — Manahil Saeed 🇵🇰 (@manahil__saeed) September 29, 2021

This country has never ever valued people who have given their heart and soul to their work. Always taken for granted and that’s exactly how I feel about Wasim Khan’s resignation. He was too good and sane for this management and clearly it isn’t something that is required! — hania (@hania19x) September 29, 2021