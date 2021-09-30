Haris Rauf Celebrates Khaby Style [Video]

Pakistan’s right-arm fast bowler Haris Rauf paid tribute to the famous social media star Khaby Lame by celebrating a wicket in his style.

Advertisement

Haris, known for his express pace and unique celebrations, brought out the ‘Khaby celebration’ after taking the wicket of Azam Khan in the match between Northern and Southern Punjab in the ongoing 2021 National T20 Cup.

Khaby Lame is a famous TikTok star who rose to fame for his comedy skits in his unique style during the initial worldwide COVID-19 outbreak. He has since gone on to become one of the most popular stars across various social media platforms.

The Senegalese-born Italian star is the second most followed personality on TikTok, with over 113 million followers. He is also the most followed Italian personality on the popular social media platform, Instagram.

Check out Haris’ unique celebration:

Haris helped Northern to their second victory of the tournament as they climbed to the second spot in the 2021 National T20 Cup Points Table.

The 27-year old has been impressive in the tournament so far. He has picked up five wickets at an average of 16.60 and an exceptional economy rate of 6.91 in the three matches he has played so far.