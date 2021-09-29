Inzamam-ul-Haq Reveals He Did Not Suffer a Heart-Attack

Former Pakistan team captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has clarified that he did not suffer a heart attack as reported in the media. Inzamam revealed the details in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, where he also thanked the people for their support.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Mohammad Hafeez Will Miss Rawalpindi Leg of National T20 Cup

Inzamam said that he went to his doctor for a routine check-up, and the doctor recommended an angioplasty, which identified one of the arteries in his heart was blocked, and a stent was required to open the artery. He said that the procedure was successful, and he is in stable condition now.

The legendary middle-order batsman further revealed that the doctors told him he could have suffered more damage if the issue was not identified on time. Furthermore, he advised the people to visit the doctor immediately if they suspected anything wrong with their health.

ALSO READ Breaking: PCB CEO Wasim Khan Hands His Resignation to Ramiz Raja

The 51-year old thanked his fans from all over the world for their support and well wishes over the past few days. Inzamam appreciated the love of cricketers, commentators, fans, and people from all over the world.

“People from all over the world prayed for my health, it felt very nice being remembered, so I wanted to thank everyone,” Inzamam stated in the video.

Watch the video below:

ARVE Error: src mismatch

url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5j2i1zh_Qeg

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/5j2i1zh_Qeg?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/5j2i1zh_QegActual comparison

url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5j2i1zh_Qeg

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/5j2i1zh_Qeg?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/5j2i1zh_Qeg

