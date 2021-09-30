Govt Revokes Registration of Digital Rights Foundation

The Federal Government has revoked the registration of a non-governmental organization (NGO) known as Digital Rights Foundation (DRF) over security concerns.

DRF is a foreign-funded NGO led by renowned lawyer and internet activist, Nighat Dad, which aims to defend online freedom of expression and the right to privacy for women, minorities, and dissidents.

According to details, the government has repealed the registration of DRF on the recommendation of the Interior Ministry, which carried out a probe against the NGO after receiving a number of complaints against it in December last year.

The complaints contended that DRF was receiving financial support from anti-Pakistan elements, demanding the cancellation of its registration to operate in the country. Some complainants also accused Nighat Dad of embezzling funds received from abroad and called for action against her.

After a comprehensive investigation that spanned over several months, the Interior Ministry recently recommended the government repeal the registration of DRF due to serious security concerns.

As per rules and regulations in place for foreign-funded NGOs, the DRF has to submit a new application to continue its operations in the country. The government will notify the registration DRF after the Interior Ministry issues it a security clearance once again.

Earlier this year, the Federal Cabinet approved a new framework for foreign-funded NGOs.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that a large number of NGOs are receiving funding from anti-Pakistan actors to promote foreign propaganda against the country.