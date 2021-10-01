Former England Captain Slams ECB Chief Over Strange Apology to PCB

Former England captain, Michael Atherton, criticized England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chairman, Ian Watmore’s statement regarding the cancelation of their tour of Pakistan and said that his statement has raised even more questions rather than providing a credible reason.

Atherton has voiced his concerns on numerous occasions and has been one of the biggest critics of ECB’s decision to call off the tour. Atherton wrote an article in The Times where he stated that ECB’s baseless apology to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the reasoning behind their decision to cancel the tour had raised further question marks on their motives.

“It was more of obfuscation than an apology and raised more questions than answers,” Atherton wrote.

Ian Watmore had stated that the USA’s decision to pull out their troops from Afghanistan was one of the main reasons behind ECB’s decision to pull out of the tour.

“Given that America had signed the Doha agreement in February 2020 promising a complete withdrawal of troops in May 2021, and that the Biden administration had confirmed months ago that it intended to pull troops out by the end of August 2021, that seemed a strange comment to make. Has Watmore been living under a rock?” he questioned.

The former England captain further stated that ECB had taken the decision based on the players’ mental well-being, but they failed to consult the players regarding the matter. He said that it is a mystery how a decision can be made about the players without even consulting them.