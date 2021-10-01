POCO C31 Goes Official With Android 10 and a Big Battery

The POCO C31 is finally official after a load of teasers and leaks. Thanks to these teasers, we already knew its specifications, but now it turns out that the C31 shares a lot of its specs with its sibling C30 launched almost a month ago.

Design and Display

The POCO C31 has a 6.53” IPS LCD panel with 720p resolution and a 269ppi density alongside a 81% screen to body ratio, making it fit for an immersive Android experience. It weighs almost 194 grams and has a polycarbonate build with a patterned design that projects the image of the POCO brand.

The fingerprint sensor is rear-mounted a few angles below the main camera module. The overall build of the phone comes covered with P2i nano-coating and rubberized seals for protecting the internals from moisture, dust and water splashes.

Internals and Storage

The POCO C31 runs on the 12nm MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. It is an entry level SoC that is paired with 3/4GB RAM options and 32/64GB eMMC 5.1 storage variants. There is a dedicated microSDXC card slot for storage expansion.

The software front features Android 10 with MIUI 12 fresh out of the box.

Cameras

The camera setup is not much of a no-brainer, given the phone’s entry-level offerings. It houses a 13MP primary sensor alongside a 2MP+2MP pairing of macro and depth sensors. This camera can record 1080p clips at 30fps and comes with an LED flash and HDR for improved results.

The punch-hole selfie camera is a 5MP wide-angle lens that supports HDR and can record 1080p clibs at 30fps.

Battery and Pricing

You get a big 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. While no amount of money or time could reiterate how ridiculous a 10W fast-charging sounds on this phone, it could take as much as 3 hours to fully charge the battery. However, once charged, the POCO C31 is capable to work for two to three days without re-charging, depending on your usage.

The POCO C31 is now available for sale in Indian markets in Royal Blue and Shadow Grey color options with a starting price of just $115.

