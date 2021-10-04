Win up to PKR 1 Crore through CheetayPOP, Pakistan’s Biggest Live Online Game

Ayesha Faraz, 22, is one lucky girl from Punjab who won PKR 1 crore on Monday. Sounds huge, right? What’s more surprising and interesting is that Ayesha did so by playing the online game CheetayPOP.

Advertisement

Thrilled about her big win, Ayesha, who is doing her Bachelor’s in Education says, “This is so exciting, I feel a little dizzy, to be honest. As for what I’ll do with the money? I’ll perform Hajj with my family.”

“I am lucky to have a daughter like Ayesha. She’s always been a source of pride for the family,” said the winner’s father, Ahmad Faraz. Ahmad says he will use this money to fund Ayesha’s higher education.

Curious to know more about this mind-blowing new game that can help you win such a huge prize? Well, read on.

What is CheetayPOP?

CheetayPOP – Pakistan’s first and biggest live online game – is an arena where you can win huge cash prizes of up to Rs. 1 Crore, by answering simple 11 trivia questions.

The best part is, this game is totally free!

The live game can be played every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 8pm, PST. This hot game show allows users to interact with live hosts, chat with their frenemies and friends, challenge teams and use their lifelines to answer trivia questions.

Advertisement

To advance in the game, all you have to do is use different lifelines which can be earned by ordering food, grocery, or pharma using the Cheetay app.

How to Get Started?

Here is an easy 4-step guide on how you can become a part of CheetayPOP:

Get started by downloading the CheetayPOP app free from Play Store/ App Store

Once you’ve downloaded the game and signed up, you’ll receive the following: 3 Skip lifelines 3 Life lifelines 3 50-50 lifelines 3 Sneak Peek lifelines

Place as many orders as you can through the Cheetay app to get lifelines

Compete against people from all over Pakistan on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 8pm and join the fun on Pakistan’s coolest game show, CheetayPOP

Answer 11 questions and win cash prizes at every step! Voila!

After you successfully complete the first round of the game, you will be able to win the Daily Prize in the form of cash.

The Jackpot prize, which is Rs. 10,000,000 in cash, can be won after matching all numbers in the Power Round and answering the 11th and final question.

To invite your friends to play the game, send an SMS to your contact by clicking the ‘Invite Friends’ button on the home screen in CheetayPOP. This will earn you an extra lifeline when your friends play their first game using your referral code.