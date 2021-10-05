Here’s How You Can Buy Tickets for T20 World Cup 2021 [Guide]

The first round of T20 World Cup 2021 is less than two weeks away as eight teams aim to qualify for the Super 12s round which will begin after the conclusion of the qualifying round. The main round will start on 23 October with a high-octane encounter between Australia and South Africa at Abu Dhabi.

The tournament will heat up as arch-rivals, Pakistan and India will go head to head in a Super 12s round clash on 24 October at Dubai International Stadium. The highly-anticipated encounter is expected to be one of the most-watched World Cup matches in history and the tickets for the match were already sold out in under an hour after going live.

While the tickets for the Pakistan-India clash may have been sold out, cricket fans will be hoping to secure tickets for other exciting matches and support their teams from inside the stadiums.

Here is a complete guide on how you can buy tickets for the T20 World Cup 2021:

Things You Need to Know

Before deciding to buy tickets for a particular match, you will need to know the venue of the match. Here is the complete 2021 T20 World Cup Schedule, make sure to note down the venue and the date for the match that you would like to buy tickets for.

How to Buy Tickets?

Firstly you will need to log on to the official site of the T20 World Cup: t20worldcup.com

Click on the tickets tab located at the top of the page.

After clicking on the tickets tab, click on the ‘buy now‘ button on the venue of the match. There are a total of four venues that will host the T20 World Cup. Oman, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi will host the first-round matches while Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah will host the matches from Super 12s round and onwards.

After clicking on the buy now button, the page will direct you to a page with the details of the venue and other events taking place at the venue. Click on the ‘buy tickets’ button on the right side of the page.

Next, click on the checkbox of the match that you want to buy tickets for.

After clicking on the checkbox, the page will show an image of the stadium and the details of the enclosures. Make sure to click on the details of each enclosure in order to identify the best-suited enclosure for you as prices and the number of people in an enclosure vary.

Click on the select button to read more details about each enclosure.

After finalizing your desired enclosure, click on the ‘select packages’ button on the right side.

After selecting the packages, click on the ‘select seats’ button.

The page will redirect you to the layout of the enclosure that you have selected and will show you the number of available seats highlighted in green. Click on the seats that you want to buy tickets for and then click on ‘check out‘ button at the bottom of the page.

You will have a time limit of 15 minutes to choose your seats and enter the required details. If you fail to do so within the time limit then you will have to go through the entire process once again.

After clicking on the checkout button, the page will ask you to log in to the website. You can either log in through your Google account, your Facebook account, or your Email ID.

Finally, you will be required to enter your credit card details to pay for the ticket. Do not forget to read the terms and conditions on the left side of the page and check the box after reading them. You also have an option of receiving the tickets via SMS, which totally depends on your preference.

After entering your details, click on the ‘pay’ button on the bottom right corner of the page to secure your match tickets!

